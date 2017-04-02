EF-2 tornado damages homes in Virginia Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – At least 12 homes are condemned and 32 people are displaced after a tornado touched down in Virginia Beach, fire officials said Friday night, WTKR reported.

The National Weather Service confirmed Saturday afternoon that an EF-2 tornado was on the ground for eight miles.

Updated tornado track for the Chesapeake/VA Beach tornado based on storm damage data gathered earlier this afternoon. #vawx pic.twitter.com/t07HyswXqf — NWS Wakefield (@NWSWakefieldVA) April 2, 2017

According to the latest assessment by the Virginia Beach Fire Department, more than 200 homes were damaged. Final numbers and costs are being complied and will be available early this week.

City crews are in the process of clearing debris from streets and performing wellness checks on citizens who suffered storm damage. — Virginia Beach (@CityofVaBeach) April 1, 2017

National Weather Service: 3 tornadoes touched down Friday

The NWS survey team believes the first touched down around 5:33 pm along White Marsh Rd., a few miles southeast of downtown Suffolk. This was likely an EF1 tornado, with winds of 80-90 mph. Numerous trees were knocked downed or snapped off in its 100-yard-wide path, and one outbuilding was destroyed along it. The debris from that outbuilding was picked up by the storm and damaged a nearby house. They believe the tornado then crossed White Marsh Rd., entered the Great Dismal Swamp and likely dissipated after traveling about one mile in all.

Around 6:10 pm, investigators believe an EF0 tornado touched down on Green Tree Road in Chesapeake then quickly lifted off the ground. It then touched down in Kemp Bridge where a mobile home was destroyed. The tornado strengthened to an EF2, with 120 mph winds, before badly damaging a church on Centerville Road. It weakened to an EF1, with 100-105 mph winds as it traveled on Stumpy Lake and Elbow Road. The 350-yard-wide tornado traveled as a strong EF0 across Landstown High School, Princess Anne, Tidewater Community College, Rosemont and then lifted off the ground near the Light Horse community. In all, the tornado traveled 8 miles through parts of Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.

Confirmed EF-2 Tornado yesterday evening across portions of Chesapeake and Virginia Beach, VA. Detailed information: https://t.co/JnE0OoNydP pic.twitter.com/lBv1OYLQhR — NWS Wakefield (@NWSWakefieldVA) April 1, 2017

Around that same time, an EF1 tornado was touching down 1 miles south of Powellsville in Bertie Co., NC. This tornado cut a path nearly 5 miles long and 50 to 100 yards wide. In the sparsely populated area, the tornado’s 80-90 mph winds damaged mainly trees just west of Sally Freeman Rd. Investigators think the tornado tracked east-northeastward, crossing Rt. 42 near Rockpile Rd., where it damaged a mobile home. The tornado continued to Quebec Rd. where it knocked downed numerous trees, damaged some farm building and overturned and destroyed a mobile home before dissipating.

Confirmed EF-1 Tornado yesterday evening near Powellsville in Bertie County, NC. #ncwx Detailed information: https://t.co/J8D7gJUAjh pic.twitter.com/Z0h2cdNMkR — NWS Wakefield (@NWSWakefieldVA) April 1, 2017

How to Help

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management is accepting donations to the Virginia Disaster Relief Fund.

Donations helps voluntary organizations with money to provide tarps and supplies needed to help secure homes.

Click here for information on how to donate.