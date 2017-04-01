Vigil planned for two high school students killed in Mosby Court shooting

RICHMOND, Va. – A candle light prayer vigil is being held to honor two Richmond high school students that were shot to death in Mosby Court earlier this week.

Mikkaisha D. Smoot, 16, and Taliek K. Brown, 15, were found shot suffering from life-threatening injuries after a triple shooting early Wednesday morning.

Smoot and Brown were shot in the head at approximately 1:21 a.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of Accommodation Street, according to Crime Insider sources.

Brown was pronounced dead Thursday, after being removed from life-support. Smoot was pronounced dead at approximately 1 p.m. Friday, after being removed from life-support.

On behalf of the teen’s families, United Communities Against Crime, organized a vigil for Sunday April 2, at 5:00 p.m.

The vigil will take place near the location of the teen’s murders in the 2000 block of Accommodation Street.

Organizers ask attendees to bring their own candles and balloons.

The motive for the shootings is unclear.

Police are still searching for suspects in the shootings. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.