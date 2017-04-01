× Northside attic fire displaces three

RICHMOND, Va. — Three adults have been displaced after a fire ripped through the attic of a home in the city’s Northside Friday night.

Crews were dispatched to the 1800 block of Thomas Street at 11:46 p.m. and arrived on scene four minutes later to find fire and smoke coming from the rear of the building. It was later determined that the fire started outside of the house and entered the house through the attic.

The location of the fire made it challenging for crews to get in and battle it. The incident was marked under control at 12:35 a.m. Saturday morning.

The Red Cross has been notified to possibly assist three adults who have been displaced in the fire. No one was injured.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire and whether it is suitable for the three occupants to continue to live in.