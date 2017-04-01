Henrico Restaurant Week begins with proceeds going to charity

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — It seems like every week recently there’s been a good reason to go out and try out some good local restaurants, this week is no exception.

The third annual Henrico Restaurant Week begins Saturday, April 1, and lasts through April 9, 2017.

During the event, 10 Henrico County restaurants are offering two-course lunch specials for $10 or $15, and three course dinners, for $20, $25 or $30.

“It gives people the opportunity to really experience different types of cuisine in Henrico County,” said Tom Lappas, Henrico Restaurant Week Founder and Henrico Citizen Editor.

“This is such a foodie-centric kind of area, and we really felt like Henrico deserved to get in on the action,” he added.

The participating restaurants for Henrico Restaurant Week are:

Athens West, 1412 Starling Drive, Suite C, Henrico

Buz and Ned’s Real Barbecue, 8205 West Broad Street, Henrico

Charles’ Kitchen, 9127 West Broad Street, Henrico

Deep Run Roadhouse, 12379 Gayton Road, Henrico

The Grapevine, 11055 Three Chopt Road, Henrico

Hattie Mae’s Southern Kitchen, 1601 Willow Lawn Drive, Henrico

India K’Raja, 9051-5 West Broad St., Henrico

Natalie’s Taste of Lebanon, 3601-A Cox Road, Henrico

Texas de Brazil, 11800 West Broad Street, Suite 1092, Henrico

Travinia Italian Kitchen, 1601 Willow Lawn Dr #800, Henrico

Lappas said reservations are strongly recommended, since many restaurants will book quickly.

Proceeds from Henrico Restaurant Week will benefit the Coal Pit Learning Center in Glen Allen.

The non-profit school is for underprivileged kids who wouldn’t be able to afford preschool and daycare otherwise.

“We’re really excited, we’ve donated about $12,000 over the last two years to charity,” said Lappas.

The center will receive donations of $1 for each Henrico Restaurant Week lunch sold and $2 for each dinner sold during the week.

To view menus for participating restaurants and learn more about Henrico Restaurant Week, click here.

A second Henrico Restaurant Week is scheduled for this fall, Oct. 7-15, and will benefit the Henrico Christmas Mother program.