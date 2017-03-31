Friday afternoon severe storm threat update

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A complex storm system has brought much-needed rain to the Commonwealth. Rainfall totals so far this year are running two to four inches below normal for much of the state.

The first wave of heavier rain will track east of the area this afternoon. Clouds may break for a little sun in some spots.

A strong cold front with a line of scattered storms will sweep across Virginia late Friday afternoon into Friday evening. If all ingredients come together during the afternoon, some of these storms will be strong or severe.

The primary threats will be strong wind gusts and large hail. There will be some spin in the atmosphere, and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. The chance is pretty low and depends on other factors coming together, like warmer temperatures and breaks for sunshine.

Rain and storms will exit later Friday evening. By the time all the rain is finished, over a half-inch of rain will fall in many areas. Localized accumulations over an inch are possible, especially where storms occur.

Drier conditions will sweep into the area Friday night into Saturday morning, leading to nicer weather for the Monument Avenue 10K and the rest of the weekend.

