This “Dragon” Has Melodic “Scales”



RICHMOND, Va. – The award-winning A Capella group “Dragon Scales” from the Appomattox Regional Governor’s School in Petersburg made a return visit to our LIVE show. They shared two amazing performances just before they headed to New Jersey to compete in an A Cappella Semi-Finals event. You can catch this extremely talented ensemble LIVE in concert Wednesday, April 5th at the JLR Performing Arts Center at the Appomattox Regional Governors School. The show begins at 7 pm. For more information you can visit https://www.facebook.com/argsdragonscales/

