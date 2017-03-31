

RICHMOND, Va. – The 2019 Commemoration American Evolution highlights events that occurred in Virginia in 1619 and continue to influence American today. Sandra Treadway and Kathy Spangler shared the details on this historic program. There are several upcoming events coming up this year, including The “March to Mother’s Day” Digital Campaign that features women from different eras and geographies across the commonwealth that’s currently underway until May 14th. For more information you can visit http://www.americanevolution2019.com/