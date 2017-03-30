× Whether running or watching the Monument 10K, this guide is for you!

RICHMOND, Va. — Welcome to the 18th Annual Monument Avenue 10k, but the first one to be presented by Kroger. Called the “biggest block party in RVA” the race will bring several street closures and a swarm of people into the city. Be prepared. Due to the ongoing renovations to Monroe Park, the finish line for the 2017 Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k is moving one block west to Shafer Street.

RACES

6:45 – 9:30 AM • Times-Dispatch Dress Up & Run Contest. Check-in at across from Monroe Park, near the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, at least 30 minutes prior to wave start time. You have to wear your costume while you participate. When you are done, go back to tent to see if you won a prize.

6:45 – 9:30 AM • Times-Dispatch Dress Up & Run Contest. Check-in at across from Monroe Park, near the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, at least 30 minutes prior to wave start time. You have to wear your costume while you participate. When you are done, go back to tent to see if you won a prize. 7:30 AM • Blessing of the Runners at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart

7:30 AM – 1:00 PM • Elephant Insurance Bag Check available near Laurel & Main Street

8 AM • Virginia 529 Kids Run starts on Cathedral Place near Laurel Street

8:30 AM • Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k start–in waves at Broad Street & Harrison Street

9 AM – 1:00 PM • SUBWAY Post Race Festival at Shafer Court.

See all WAVES here.

EVENT INFO

From start to finish, this is one of the most fun and well-supported races in the country. The course is packed with tons of entertainment and amenities, including:

Water Stops with water & Powerade – Miles 2, 3, 4 and 5

Port-o-johns – Start, Finish, near water stops

Bon Secours Medical teams Start Area north side of Broad Street near Hancock Street On the course – Stuart Circle & Blacker St Finish Area – adjacent to the finish line on Shafer Street Mobile medics along the course

Live entertainment – 30+ bands/DJs to keep you moving.

10k Community Spirit Contest Groups get you motivated.

CarMax Party Stops packed with friends, families and supporters.

Marathonfoto photographers snapping official race pics.

Click here for the full course map and details.

To view course in Map My Run, click here.

PAID PARKING DECKS (see above):

Arrive early, as these spaces fill quickly. And follow the given directions to avoid street closures beat the crowds and pre-purchase your parking spot for just $8. The price will go up to $10 on event day. The shuttle runs from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. but you have to get a wristband from the Expo in advance.