Whether running or watching the Monument 10K, this guide is for you!
RICHMOND, Va. — Welcome to the 18th Annual Monument Avenue 10k, but the first one to be presented by Kroger. Called the “biggest block party in RVA” the race will bring several street closures and a swarm of people into the city. Be prepared.
Due to the ongoing renovations to Monroe Park, the finish line for the 2017 Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k is moving one block west to Shafer Street.
RACES
- 6:45 – 9:30 AM • Times-Dispatch Dress Up & Run Contest. Check-in at across from Monroe Park, near the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, at least 30 minutes prior to wave start time. You have to wear your costume while you participate. When you are done, go back to tent to see if you won a prize.
- 7:30 AM • Blessing of the Runners at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart
- 7:30 AM – 1:00 PM • Elephant Insurance Bag Check available near Laurel & Main Street
- 8 AM • Virginia 529 Kids Run starts on Cathedral Place near Laurel Street
- 8:30 AM • Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k start–in waves at Broad Street & Harrison Street
- 9 AM – 1:00 PM • SUBWAY Post Race Festival at Shafer Court.
- See all WAVES here.
EVENT INFO
From start to finish, this is one of the most fun and well-supported races in the country. The course is packed with tons of entertainment and amenities, including:
- Water Stops with water & Powerade – Miles 2, 3, 4 and 5
- Port-o-johns – Start, Finish, near water stops
- Bon Secours Medical teams
- Start Area north side of Broad Street near Hancock Street
- On the course – Stuart Circle & Blacker St
- Finish Area – adjacent to the finish line on Shafer Street
- Mobile medics along the course
- Live entertainment – 30+ bands/DJs to keep you moving.
- 10k Community Spirit Contest Groups get you motivated.
- CarMax Party Stops packed with friends, families and supporters.
- Marathonfoto photographers snapping official race pics.
Click here for the full course map and details.
To view course in Map My Run, click here.
PAID PARKING DECKS:
Arrive early, as these spaces fill quickly. And follow the given directions to avoid street closures beat the crowds and pre-purchase your parking spot for just $8. The price will go up to $10 on event day. The shuttle runs from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. but you have to get a wristband from the Expo in advance.
- Henry St. Parking Deck – West (200 N. Henry St)
- Traveling west on Grace Street from downtown, the entrance to the deck will be located on your right at the intersection of Henry Street (one block east of Belvidere Street).
- JL Lot (200 W. Cary St, entrance on Madison St.) Traveling east on Cary Street, cross Belvidere Street and make a left at the next block (Madison Street). The deck will be located on your right.
- 801 W. Main Street (between Laurel and Cherry streets) Take I-195 to the Idlewood exit. Make a left turn onto Cherry Street to the entrance to the deck.
- 1101 W. Cary Street (corner of Cary & Harrison St.) Traveling east on Cary Street, the deck will be located on your right at the intersection of Harrison Street.
- 609 Bowe Street (next to the Siegel Center) Exit I-95 at the Boulevard and head south (right). Make a left turn onto Leigh Street. Travel east to Bowe Street and make a right turn (one block east of Lombardy). Go south and the parking deck will be on your left.
- 100 S. Jefferson Street (between Cary and Canal Street) Traveling east on Cary Street, the deck will be located on your right at the intersection of Jefferson Street (two blocks east of Belvidere Street)
WINN Transportation will offer race day shuttle service. The pickup locations listed below. Crucial information though: you have to purchase a ticket ($5) at the Health & Fitness Expo during packet pickup hours.
- Parking spaces are limited at both locations so carpooling is recommended. A wristband for the shuttle bus does not guarantee you a parking spot in the parking lots at either The Diamond or City Stadium. On-street parking is also available at each location.
- Shuttles will run on a continuous loop between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. from each location to the drop off point. To ensure that you have enough time to walk from the drop off point to the start line, please plan to arrive at your shuttle pick up location at least 90 minutes before your wave is scheduled to start. The drop off location is 11 blocks from the 10k start. (view map)
- Each shuttle passenger must have a wristband to board the shuttle at the pick-up locations.
- To expedite the purchase of shuttle wristbands at the expo, cash is recommended.
There will a free bike valet service in front of Altria Theater, across from Monroe Park, from 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, for registered 10k participants.
ROAD CLOSURES
- Cathedral Place between N. Laurel St. and N. Cathedral St. (VCU Commons area – Shafer Court)
Thursday, March 30
No Parking – 6 AM
Road Closed – 10 AM
Road Reopens – 5 PM, Saturday, April 1
- S. Cathedral Place between N. Cathedral St. and N. Laurel St.
Thursday, March 30
No Parking – 6 AM
Road Closed – 10 AM
Road Reopens – 5 PM, Saturday, April 1
- N. Cathedral Place between Cathedral Place and S. Cathedral Place
Thursday, March 30
No Parking – 6 AM
Road Closed – 10 AM
Road reopens – 5 PM, Saturday, April 1
- N. Laurel St. between W. Main St. and W. Franklin St.
Thursday, March 30
No Parking – 6 AM
Road Closed – 10 AM
Road Reopens – 5 PM, Saturday, April 1
- Shafer St. between W. Franklin St. and W. Grace St.
Friday, March 31
No Parking – 6 AM
Road Closed – 10 AM
Road Reopens – 5 PM, Saturday, April 1
- Floyd Ave. between S. Cathedral Place and N. Harrison St.
Friday, March 31
No Parking – 6 AM
Road Closed – 10 AM
Road Reopens – 5 PM, Saturday, April 1
- W. Franklin St. between Shafer St. and Belvidere St.
Friday, March 31
No Parking – 6 AM
Partial Road Closure – 10 AM – Southernmost parking and travel lane
Road Reopens – 5 PM, Saturday, April 1
- W. Franklin St. between Harrison St. and N. Laurel St.
Friday, March 31
No Parking – 6 AM
Road Closed – 3 PM
Road Reopens – 5 PM, Saturday, April 1
- W. Broad St. between Belvidere St. and N. Lombardy St.
Friday, March 31
No Parking – 3 PM
Road Closed – 4 AM, Saturday, April 1
Road Reopens – 12 PM, Saturday, April 1
- N. Harrison St. between W. Marshall St. and Park Ave.
Friday, March 31
No Parking – 3 PM
Road Closed – 4 AM, Saturday, April 1
Road Reopens – 2 PM, Saturday, April 1
- W. Franklin St. between Lombardy St. and Harrison St.
Saturday, March 31
No Parking – 6 AM on Friday, March 31
Road Closed – 4 AM
Road Reopens – 5 PM
- N. Pine St. between W. Franklin St. and W. Broad St.
Saturday, April 1
No Parking – 3 AM
Road Closed – 4 AM
Road Reopens – 5 PM
- N. Laurel St. between W. Franklin St. and W. Broad St.
Saturday, April 1
No Parking – 3 AM
Road Closed – 4 AM
Road Reopens – 5 PM
- Shafer St. between W. Broad St. and W. Grace St.
Saturday, April 1
No Parking – 3 AM
Road Closed – 4 AM
Road Reopens – 12 PM
- Lombardy St. between W. Broad St. and Park Ave.
Saturday, April 1
No Parking – 3 AM
Road Closed – 7 AM
Road Reopens – 2 PM
- Grace St. between Allen Ave. and Belvidere St.
Saturday, April 1
No parking – 3 AM
Road Closed – 7 AM
Road Reopens – 12 PM
- Canal St. between Belvidere St. and S. 2nd St.
Saturday, April 1
No parking – 3 AM
Road Closed – 5AM
Road Reopens – 3 PM
- Chantilly St. between Monumental St. and Monument Ave.
Saturday, April 1
No Parking – 4 AM
Road Closed – 5 AM
Road Reopens – 1PM
- Kent Rd. between Wythe Ave. and Monument Ave.
Saturday, April 1
No Parking – 4 AM
Road Closed – 5 AM
Road Reopens – 1 PM
- Blacker St. between Monumental St. and Monument Ave.
Saturday, April 1
No Parking – 3 AM
Road Closed – 5 AM
Road Reopens – 1 PM
- Monument Ave. between Lombardy St. (Stuart Circle) & Staples Mill Rd.
Saturday, April 1
No Parking – 3 AM
Road Closed – 7 AM
Road Reopens – 2 PM
- Park Ave. between Lombardy St. and Shafer Court
Saturday, April 1
Road Closed – 6 AM
Road Reopens – 9 AM