Urkop's Monument Avenue 10K Expo Starts Today

RICHMOND, Va. – Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K participants can pick up their race packets starting Thursday at the Arthur Ashe Athletic Center in Richmond.

The TowneBank Health & Fitness Expo/Packet Pick-Up is 3 p.m. – 9 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Friday.

There is no race day pick-up, so everyone has to pick up their packets at the expo.

Race leaders want to remind everyone that has registered to bring your bib number to the expo. Race leaders say bib number notifications will be emailed to all participants or can be found on the confirmation page. All participants must show a photo ID to pick up their packet. You may pick up another registered participant’s packet, but you need to bring both their bib number and a copy of their photo ID.

The packet will have your bib, T-shirt and goodie bag.

The expo will have 60 vendors and merchandise available for purchase. New this year–there will be an updated course cam.

"As a lot of people may know, they are doing some renovations to Monroe Park, there's also some construction for GRTC on Broad Street by the start line. So we've made some slight adjustments to the course. CBS6 will have their course cam out so people can check that out in advance," said Meghan Keogh, the race director.