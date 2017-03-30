Teen dies from injuries in Mosby Court triple shooting: Crime Insider

RICHMOND, Va. – One teen has died from their injuries after a triple shooting in Mosby Court early Wednesday morning, Crime Insider sources confirm to Jon Burkett.

Those sources said the victim a 15-year-old boy was shot in the head outside the apartment complex. A 16-year-old old girl was also shot in the head. Her wounds are considered life threatening.

The victims were transported to VCU Medical Center, where the male succumbed to his injuries Thursday.

CBS 6 is withholding the teen’s name until police confirm his identity.

The shootings happened around at approximately 1:21 a.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of Accommodation Street.

An adult woman was also found with an apparent gunshot wound. Her wound is not considered life-threatening. Officials indicated that the adult was taking out her trash when she was struck in the crossfire.

Neighbors in Mosby Court reported hearing anywhere from 15 to 20 gunshots.

The motive for the triple shooting is unclear, and why two teens were hanging out at 1:20 a.m. in the morning on a school night is unknown.

Police are still searching for suspects in the shootings. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.

Correction: A previous version of this said two teens died from their injuries. That has not been confirmed. We apologize for the error.