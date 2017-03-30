× Portion of Potterfield Bridge closed for two weeks due to repairs

RICHMOND, Va. – Due to unexpected repairs, city officials are shutting down part of the popular new pedestrian bridge that crosses the James River.

The Mayor’s office said the asphalt paths leading to the southern entrance of the T. Tyler Potterfield Bridge were installed incorrectly by the contractor.

Officials said the paths are too steep in certain places to be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The contractor is paying for the repairs.

The southern entrance on the bridge will be closed, while repairs take place. They are expected to last two weeks.

Visitors can still have access to the Potterfield Bridge from the north entrance on Brown’s Island and in South Richmond from the Floodwall Trail and from Manchester.