× Man killed in 7-Eleven parking lot

PETERSBURG, Va – Petersburg police are investigating a homicide in a 7-Eleven parking lot early Thursday morning.

Officials say the man killed was shot multiples times just after 2 a.m. Medics transported him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A witness tells CBS 6 that a fight started among a group of people hanging out in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven. When someone tried to break up the fight, a witness heard multiple shots fired.

Police have not released information about a suspect.