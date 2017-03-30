SEAL Team PT owner John McGuire runs for state office

GLEN ALLEN, Va. — A man who has helped thousands of people get into shape has announced he is running for the Virginia House of Delegates.

U.S. Navy SEAL Team member John McGuire will seek the Republican nomination for the 56th District in the Virginia House of Delegates.

The district includes parts of Henrico, Goochland, Louisa, and Spotsylvania counties.

“This is an opportunity to serve this country that I love. No one has ever done something great alone. We are going to need your help and support to win,” McGuire posted on Facebook.

McGuire owns SEAL Team Physical Training, Inc, a Henrico-based fitness company that uses Navy SEAL Team techniques to get people in shape.

“My life experiences allow me to view life from many different perspectives. I want to apply these perspectives as a member of the House of Delegates so that All members of our community are represented in the legislature,” he said.

Delegate Peter Farrell announced earlier this year he would not seek re-election in Virginia’s 56th District. Farrell held the seat since 2012.

Other Republicans vying for the nomination include Graven Craig, George Goodwin, and Matt Pinsker.

The Republican Primary is June 13.