Store fire reported inside Chesterfield Towne Center

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A bathroom fire was reported inside the At Home store at Chesterfield Towne Center Thursday morning.

The fire started in a light fixture in the men’s bathroom, according to Chesterfield Fire and EMS spokesman Lt. Jason Elmore. Some smoke from inside the bathroom made it into the store.

The store had opened just before the fire was reported. No one was injured.

The fire activated sprinklers inside the store. The Chesterfield Fire Department is helping clean water from the store.

The fire was being investigated as an electrical issue.

This is a developing story.

Crews on scene Cfield Towne Center at the "At Home" store. Fire in bathroom with sprinkler activation. pic.twitter.com/Yg7DefPgSt — Lt. Jason Elmore (@CFEMSPIO) March 30, 2017