Man killed in 7-Eleven parking lot

PETERSBURG, Va. -- A man was shot and killed outside a 7-Eleven on South Crater Road in Petersburg early Thursday morning.

The victim, identified by police as 24-year-old Michael Ward of Chesterfield, was shot multiple times, according to witnesses, just after 2 a.m.

Witnesses said they saw a fight start among a group of people hanging out in the 7-Eleven parking lot.

When someone tried to break up the fight, a witness heard multiple shots fired.

Police have not released information about a suspect.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can submit news tips and photos here.