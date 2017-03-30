Man killed in 7-Eleven parking lot

PETERSBURG, Va. -- A man was shot and killed outside a 7-Eleven on South Crater Road in Petersburg early Thursday morning.
The victim, identified by police as 24-year-old Michael Ward of Chesterfield, was shot multiple times, according to witnesses, just after 2 a.m.
Witnesses said they saw a fight start among a group of people hanging out in the 7-Eleven parking lot.
When someone tried to break up the fight, a witness heard multiple shots fired.
Police have not released information about a suspect.
This is a developing story. Witnesses can submit news tips and photos here.
37.218597 -77.383284