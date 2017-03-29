Family worried about missing Henrico High student Ty-Yonne Jones

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Ty-Yonne Jones, 16, has not been seen since Monday, according to family members. After she left Henrico High School on Monday, Jones was dropped off at her aunt Rebecca Phipps’ home in Henrico.

Phipps was out running errands at the time.

When Phipps returned home around 4:30 p.m., Jones was not there, she said.

After family members reached out to Jones’ friends, they filed a missing persons report with Henrico County Police.

Henrico Police have not yet commented about the investigation into Jones' whereabouts.

"I'm not mad at her. I just want to make sure she's safe," Jones' mother Tierra Warren said.

Jones was described by family an African-American female, 5’3 and about 125 pounds.

She has a scar above her right lip, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know any information on Jones' whereabouts contact aunt Whitney Day at 804-665-7780 or mother Tierra Warren at 804-551-5124.