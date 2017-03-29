Tasty preview of the 7th Annual Gator Gourmet event

See Ya Later Gator!

RICHMOND, Va. – Savor the flavors from over two dozen Richmond restaurants all under one roof at the 7th Annual Gator Gourmet. Chef Trequan Agee from Buddy’s Place is one of the participating vendors this year. Trequan made a tasty Reuben sandwich and showcased their signature Pimento Cheese spread. The 7th Annual Gator Gourmet is Wednesday, April 5th from 5:30pm to 8:00pm at St. Gertrude’s School on Stuart Avenue. For more information you can visit https://www.saintgertrude.org/page/gator-gourmet. Buddy’s Place is located at 600 N Sheppard St. in Richmond. For more information you can visit www.buddysplace.net



