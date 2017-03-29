× Missing Chesterfield teen sent concerning social media messages

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Shataviah T. Farrow is missing.

The 13-year-old girl was last seen Monday night when she left her Timbercrest Court home, in Chesterfield, without permission.

On Tuesday night, she began sending concerning messages via social media to friends, who contacted police.

“Through investigation, police determined Shataviah was in the area of River Forest Apartments, 5701 Quiet Pine Circle, when the messages were sent,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. “Police searched the area, but she was not located. Police are now asking for the public”s assistance to locate Shataviah.”

She was described as a black female, about 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighing about 130 pounds.

She has shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, a blue windbreaker jacket and black sneakers. She may be carrying a black trash bag.

Anyone with information about Shataviah’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or http://www.crimesolvers.net.