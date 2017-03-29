× RadioShack pulls plug on last Richmond locations

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Stuck in bankruptcy for the second time in two years, a national electronics retailer is pulling the plug on the last of its Richmond locations.

RadioShack is closing its stores in the Willow Lawn and Dumbarton Square shopping centers. “Store closing” signs are up at both locations, though closing dates have not been set.

The two shops are the chain’s lone remaining stores in the Richmond area, according to the company’s website. The pending closures follow a March 8 release from RadioShack’s parent company, General Wireless Operations Inc., announcing its bankruptcy filing and the closure of 200 of its remaining 1,500 stores nationwide over the following month.

The company said it was “evaluating options on the remaining 1,300.”

