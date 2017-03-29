× Prince George crash closes I-95 lane

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — One lane of Interstate 95 north was closed after a crash Wednesday morning, south of S. Crater Rd./Rt. 301 (mile marker 44), in Prince George County.

Traffic was backed up three miles at 11 a.m.

A tractor trailer struck an overpass with enough force to damage the bridge, sources told CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil.

Garys Church Road was also closed, due to the crash, according to VDOT.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can submit news tips and photos here.