× Police: Driver attempted to run over Capitol officers

WASHINGTON (CNN) — A driver ran into a Capitol Police cruiser Wednesday morning and attempted to run over Capitol Police officers near the Capitol Building, authorities said.

The driver was taken into custody and there were no reported injuries, a Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson told CNN.

The incident happened on Independence Avenue around 9:30 a.m. ET, police said.

“At some point, Capitol police apparently fired shots, but no one was struck,” the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement. “The individual has been taken into custody.”

CNN has reached out to Capitol Police but did not immediately receive a response.

In Oct. 2013, a 34-year-old woman named Miriam Carey was shot dead after leading Washington police on a car chase from the White House to the Capitol.

On October 3, Carey approached a White House checkpoint and was approached by Secret Service officers. She made a three-point turn, striking an officer who was trying to move a barricade into her path, before driving away, according to an affidavit filed in support of a search warrant.

Police said the car sped down Pennsylvania Avenue toward the Capitol, where security vehicles stopped it at Garfield Circle. Carey put the car in reverse, hit a police car and drove away as officers fired at her.

Dramatic video footage by a videographer for Alhurra TV, a Middle Eastern news outlet financed by the U.S. government, showed the black vehicle then speeding around a nearby traffic circle with a police car in close pursuit and then heading away. The car crashed into more security barriers a few blocks later, witnesses said.

More shots were fired after the vehicle stopped, and the woman was hit several times, said Metropolitan Police Department Chief Cathy Lanier. The child was unharmed.

One shot hit her in the head The office of the District of Columbia medical examiner said in the autopsy that one round struck Carey in the left side of the back of her head, and she was also hit three times in the back and once in her left arm. The report didn’t determine in what sequence Carey was hit.