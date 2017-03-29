New indoor sports facility approved for Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Chesterfield County leaders approved a proposal Wednesday to construct a new indoor sports complex for the county.

The 50,000 square-foot facility will be located at Stonebridge, the former Cloverleaf Mall site.

Under the agreement, the county’s Board of Supervisors agreed to a bond to cover around $7.5 million of the financing associated of the new facility.

This new venture is a public private partnership between Richmond Volleyball Club (RVC) and Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation.

The RVC is a non-profit, which originated in 1981, promotes active lifestyles through year-round athletic programs for adults and juniors.

The indoor sports complex will be another boost in the county’s effort to increase sports tourism.

According to the proposal, the complex could net the county about $9 million dollars in economic impact due to tournaments that would be held at the facility.

RVC would lease most of the building but 5,000 square feet would be used by Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation for senior programs and other recreational opportunities.

The complex is expected to be completed by December 2017.