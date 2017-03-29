Missing Charlottesville transgender woman’s case reclassified as homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The missing person case of Dashad “Sage” Smith has been reclassified as a homicide investigation, the Charlottesville Police Department announced Wednesday.

Smith, who is a transgender woman, was last seen on November 20, 2012 near the Amtrak Train Station in Charlottesville.

The Charlottesville teenager was 19 years old at the time of her disappearance.

Investigators said no single part of their investigation led to the decision to reclassify this case. They said they reached the decision after consulting with the Charlottesville Commonwealth's Attorney.

“Investigators believe based on all of the available information a homicide designation is most appropriate at this time,” Police said in a press release.

The case was reclassified as a homicide in December 2016. The department said they are still actively investigating.

A few weeks after Smith’s disappearance, investigators from Charlottesville searched an eastern Henrico landfill for clues. At the time, investigators would not say what they were specifically looking for - only that they were hoping to find evidence.

The reward for information in this case remains at $20,000.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call Det. Wright-Settle at 434-970-3274 or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.