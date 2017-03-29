× Hanover ranked as Central Virginia’s healthiest county

RICHMOND, Va. — A new report shines a light on the health problems that affect Americans in every city and county in the country.

Some parts of Central Virginia fared much better than others in the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and University of Wisconsin annual county health rankings report.

Out of 133 localities in Virginia, Hanover ranked as the 19th healthiest place in Central Virginia.

Chesterfield finished in the 25th spot and Henrico in the 34th position.

On the other end of the report’s rankings, Richmond was listed 109th and Petersburg was ranked 132nd — next to last.

The rankings were based on several factors, including high school graduation rates, access to healthy foods, smoking rates, obesity, and teen birth rates.

Click here to see the report.