Teen suspects spotted at Chesterfield mall crash during police pursuit

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Two teenagers were taken into custody after crashing during a police pursuit Wednesday morning in Chesterfield.

The pursuit began after 10:25 a.m. when police tried to stop a car — that was reported stolen — at Chesterfield Towne Center.

“The vehicle did not stop, and instead traveled west on Midlothian Turnpike,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. “The vehicle then got onto Route 288 north; while on Route 288, the suspect vehicle sideswiped a van. No one in the van was injured.”

Eventually the driver exited Route 288 onto Huguenot Trail west.

“While attempting to get back onto Route 288, the suspect vehicle went through a guardrail and struck a light pole,” the police spokesperson said. “The vehicle was occupied by two juvenile males; the juvenile male who was driving was transported to a local hospital to be checked out.”

Charges are pending against the teens in the car. Their names were not released.

