Police: She flashed gun, he stole beer from Chesterfield store

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A man and woman were arrested in an overnight beer robbery in Chesterfield.

Joy Herstch, 22, and Chad Williams, 18, were arrested after the robbery at A Plus Convenience Store on Chester Road.

“Herstch displayed a firearm and demanded money from the clerk while Williams stole beer,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. “The clerk and Joy Herstch got into a physical altercation and the firearm was discharged. No one was injured.”

The crime was reported just after midnight Wednesday.

Police have not released information about the charges Herstch and Williams face.

