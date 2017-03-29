Car stuck on tracks, struck by train in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Police are investigating after a car that got stuck on the railroad tracks was struck by a train Wednesday afternoon in Chesterfield County.

Police said the crash happened around 1:33 p.m. in the 15900 block of Woods Edge Road.

No one was injured in the crash.

Investigators said two vehicles were traveling side-by-side on Woods Edge Road toward Jefferson Davis Highway. As Woods Edge Road approaches the railroad crossing, it narrows from two lanes to one lane.

That’s when one of the vehicles attempted to get in front of the other vehicle. The first vehicle struck the second vehicle, causing the first vehicle to spin, and strike one of the stop bars and come to a stop with the front portion of the vehicle on the railroad tracks.

Police said the second vehicle left the scene.

A woman and two children exited the first vehicle that was stuck on the railroad tracks. They were also able to get a safe distance away from the tracks.

A short time later, a train arrived and struck the vehicle.

Police said no charges have been filed at this time.

No charges at this point. Woods Edge Road has reopened.

