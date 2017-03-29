Richmond teacher gets children excited about engineering

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Students at John B. Cary Elementary School in Richmond, recently showed off their project-based learning program and science fair projects. Teacher Gwendolyn Brown is teaching the students about engineering.

"It focuses on critical-thinking skills, problem solving, creativity, innovation, and also it helps the children to work together to learn how to solve problems together," Ms. Brown said.

Careers in STEM fields can be underserved in some public schools.

Cooperation between the PTA and the school is an effort to make sure the kids at Cary get a head start.

"We're trying to expose some of that experience to the kids that otherwise may not be getting that," PTA spokesperson Rob Stuckey said.

Ms. Brown said the effort is working.

"They get to have their own experience because not all children learn on the same level and at the same time," she said.

Third grader Darnell Yates said he wanted to know even more about engineering now.

"I want to learn how to make stuff with electricity and stuff, so I can make, like a lot more stuff with it," he said.

When parents support their children's schools, they can help provide opportunities like this one.

Opportunity can build better minds.

