Build till your heart’s content at Build RVA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Build RVA is a one stop shop, where you can build just about anything that your heart desires. Host Bill Bevins met up with Co-Founder and CEO Jonathan Frey along with Director of Community Engagement Mary Arritt at the Build RVA studio and took a tour of the facility. Build RVA is located on Rosedale Avenue in Richmond. For more information you can call 804-528-5818 or visit http://www.rvabuild.com. Build RVA is featured in this months issue of R Home Magazine. For more information you can visit http://www.richmondmagazine.com/home

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY R HOME MAGAZINE}