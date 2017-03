CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Emergency crews responded Tuesday morning to the Exxon station on Willis Road, near Interstate 95, for a diesel spill.

While Chesterfield fire deals with the clean-up, one lane of Willis Road will be closed.

That could slow traffic in the area during the morning commute.

I'm back!! And immediately in the 2100 block of Willis Rd for a diesel fuel spill. Traffic slow on Willis Rd due to one lane being closed. pic.twitter.com/79mBAmyqJ8 — Lt. Jason Elmore (@CFEMSPIO) March 28, 2017