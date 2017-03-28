“What Happens in Vegas, Stays in Vegas”



RICHMOND, Va. – Award-winning Virginia based Author Lamar Giles has been nominated for an Edgar Award from the Mystery Writers of America and is a Founding Member of the “We Need Diverse Books” Initiative. His new book, “Overturned,” is a murder mystery set in Las Vegas. You have the chance to meet Lamar a few times at book signings. Tuesday, March 28th at 6pm at BBGB Books on West Cary St. in Richmond and again Saturday, April 8th at the Barnes and Noble in Chesapeake at 12:30 pm. For more information you can visit www.lamargiles.com

