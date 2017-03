Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BON AIR, Va. -- Do pigs fly? Crime Insider sources said parts of a cement pig planter went airborne early Sunday morning when someone tried to break into the UPS store off Buford Road.

While the glass was broken, police said the decorative item did not quite make it all the way through the window.

In fact, it appears the pig did not suffer any damage.

The UPS store owner fixed the back door Monday afternoon.