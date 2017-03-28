Chesterfield man hires prostitute, who robs him at knifepoint
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A prostitute allegedly robbed the man who hired her, according to a police report.
An adult male solicited a female prostitute, who arrived at the residence with a second woman, the report read.
At one point, the first female brandished a knife and struck the man, while the second woman took cash from his wallet.
The suspects then left.
The first woman was described as a black female, about 24-34 years old and 5 feet 7 inches tall with a stocky build.
She had curly black hair and was wearing a black tank top and dark-colored pants.
The second woman was described as a black female about 5 feet 5 inches tall with a stocky build.
She was wearing a gold tank top and dark-colored pants.
The location was listed as the Rollingwood Estates Apartments, off Walmsley Boulevard.
Police continue to investigate the incident.