Driver killed in motorcycle wreck was popping wheelies, witnesses say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are on the scene of a fatal motorcycle accident in Chesterfield County Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at 4:20 p.m. near the intersection of Hull Street and Lynview Drive.

WTVR reporter Jon Burkett noted skid marks could be seen on the road for about 100 to 150 feet.

“Witnesses report seeing this driver driving at a high rate of speed and popping wheelies,” Burkett said.

Crime Insider sources said that at that point the driver lost control and was dismembered in the crash.

The driver was transported to VCU Medical Center where they succumbed to their injuries.

Police have not released the name of the victim, pending next-of-kin notification.

Officials said the eastbound lanes of Hull Street Road will be shut down for at least two hours.

As a result, Hull Street is down to one lane of traffic eastbound between Fordham Road and Lockshire Drive.

Police ask anyone with information about the crash to contact the traffic safety division at 804-748-1785.

Stay with WTVR.com and watch CBS 6 News at 7 p.m. for an update on this developing story.