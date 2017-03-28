× ‘Modern apothecary’ opens in the Fan

RICHMOND, Va. — A new shop in the Fan aims to make Richmonders feel better, both inside and out.

Boketto Wellness, which owner Jelena Nikolajevic describes as a “modern apothecary,” opened last month at 106 N. Vine St. and had a grand opening event last weekend.

The shop sells herbal supplements, topical balms and oils and other goods, both in store and online.

“We have curated things for internal and external health,” Nikolajevic said.

It also offers closed-off rooms for acupuncture and massage therapy. Though Nikolajevic was an acupuncturist in New York City for the last seven years, she isn’t practicing out of the space – two massage therapists and an acupuncturist are using the rooms.

