Honor surprises Glen Allen principal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLEN ALLEN, Va. -- Glen Allen Elementary School principal Melissa Halquist-Pruden had no idea why she was being called to her school's library.

But when she got there, she received a pleasant surprise.

Halquist-Pruden, who has been principal at Glen Allen Elementary School since 2011, was named the 2016-17 REB Award for Distinguished Educational Leadership.

"I’m very humbled by this," she told teachers and school leaders who gathered for the surprise. "You make this even more special and I’m glad you can share it with me. It’s your hard work that makes my job easier. This is for all of us."

The award, sponsored by the Community Foundation, was established to recognize principals who inspired and encouraged their schools.

The award included a $7,500 prize the winner could use for "personal development" and a $7,500 prize for the winner to spend on a school project.

Four principals are chosen annually -- one from Henrico, Chesterfield, Hanover, and the City of Richmond.

Before becoming principal at Glen Allen, Halquist-Pruden worked as a teacher at Glen Lea Elementary School; a school counselor at Longan Elementary School; a resource teacher at Trevvett Elementary School; and as assistant principal and associate principal at Short Pump Elementary School.