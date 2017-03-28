Firefighters organizing truck raffle in support of boy battling cancer

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond firefighters are organizing a truck raffle to help benefit a fellow firefighter’s son being treated for cancer.

CBS 6 has been following the story of Caleb Lambert, a Richmond 3-year-old that was diagnosed with stage 3 Neuroblastoma in February.

Caleb will have to endure a blood transfusion, biopsy, and a bone marrow test followed by 5-6 rounds of chemotherapy before any surgery can be preformed, according to his GoFundMe page.

Through that page, community members have raised over $46,000 for Caleb as he starts his cancer treatments.

Firefighters from across the country showed support for Caleb by posting videos of their fire trucks and police cars with their lights on.

He also received an escort from area first responders when he returned home for the hospital.

Local firefighters even shaved their heads at the Church Hill Irish Festival to help raise money for Caleb, raising $2,790.

The RFD Foundation is organizing a raffle for a 2017 1500 Chevy Silverado 4×4 with 100 percent of the proceeds will go to the Lambert family for medical and related expenses.

While the drawing for the truck will be held in Richmond, anyone in the 48 contiguous states can have the truck delivered to them if they win.

The cost of a raffle ticket is $100.

The drawing will be on May 15 or prior to that date, depending on ticket sales.

For more information about tickets, click here.