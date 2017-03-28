Community concerned that drained lake in Powhatan puts their safety at risk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. -- It was October of 2015 when Lake Louise in the Red Land Subdivision in Powhatan was drained of all its water.

A riser, known as an overflow pipe, ruptured and nearly all the water was gone overnight.

“When it ruptured, it caused the water to go straight through. In other words, the bottom of it sprung a leak,” said Joe Washington, who lives on Lake Louise Drive.

The draining left the community devastated and concerned.

Residents said they’re worried about public safety, as the lake was a water source for the fire department.

“Because it’s not right now, it puts our neighborhood in jeopardy,” said Hallie Chambers who also lives on Lake Louise.

Neighbors told CBS 6 insurance rates have also gone up, and property values have gone down since the water is gone.

Lake Louise is also one of 72 dry hydrants in Powhatan County for volunteer firefighters when they need extra water

“We had a fire last year at a garage up here and they just couldn’t get the trucks fast enough from other places to put it out,” said Washington.

To help get the lake back, residents have created a GoFundMe account to raise funds for the labor. A total of $18,000 is needed and the group has raised around $6,000 so far.

“Everyone wants the lake back,” said Washington.

CBS 6 reached out to the Powhatan County fire department Tuesday afternoon. A woman who answered was aware of the concerns regarding the dry hydrant, and was working to put us in touch with the Fire Chief.

