Bev’s Homemade Ice Cream reopens after Thanksgiving fire

RICHMOND, Va. – Just in time for the return of warm weather, a favorite Richmond ice cream shop announced its reopening.

Bev’s Homemade Ice Cream shop in Carytown, across from the Byrd Theatre, has been closed since Thanksgiving, when a fire in the kitchen caused extensive damage to the building.

They will reopen on April Fool’s Day, April 1, and feature some “exciting special ice creams” for the occasion, in addition to the classic flavors.

The hours of business are from noon to 10 p.m., Saturday, and moving forward will be open seven days a week.

The shop is named after owner Beverly Mazursky, who opened the first Bev’s shop in Massachusetts in 1989, after graduating from the Culinary Institute of America at age 49.

Mazursky opened the Richmond spot after visiting her son in 1997; she said she noticed there weren’t a lot of homemade ice cream options.

Even Ben & Jerry’s was no match for the beloved shop, and the popular, global chain shuttered their nearby shop in 2010.

Bev's is located at 2911 W. Cary Street.