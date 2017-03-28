× Man found shot in Richmond neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was found shot Tuesday morning along the 5700 block of Berrywood Road, according to a Richmond Police spokesperson.

The shooting victim suffered life threatening injuries, police said.

The shooting was first reported to police at about 6:40 a.m. in a neighborhood off Hull Street Road in South Richmond.

This is a developing story.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Witnesses can submit news tips and photos here.