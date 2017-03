RICHMOND, Va. – If you have children or grandchildren who are eligible to start kindergarten this Fall, April 20th is an important date to mark in your calendar. Director of Outreach at Smart Beginnings Greater Richmond Monica Callahan talked about Regional Kindergarten Registration Day and the 7th Annual Kindergarten Registration Campaign. For more information you can visit www.smartbeginninsrva.org or follow along with them on social media at Smart Beginnings RVA.