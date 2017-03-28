3 cars stolen, 12 broken into in Chesterfield neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Three cars were stolen and at least 12 vehicles were broke into in one Chesterfield County neighborhood.

Neighbors told WTVR CBS 6 reporter Jon Burkett the break-ins happened over the weekend and for the most part the vehicles' doors were left unlocked.

Crime Insider sources said a third car in Surrywood was swiped early Sunday morning.

The 2012 Ford Focus has passenger side damage because Crime Insider sources said the thieves took out a mailbox.

That car belongs to Chris Jones.

"It's kind of a surprise because ever since we lived here we haven't locked our doors or anything and now all of the sudden, you’re scared to leave your cars unlocked,” said Jones. “We just don't know what's going to happen next."

Jones’ Ford Focus has damage, is charcoal grey in color and has Virginia tags XAX-4721.

If you have seen Jones' car, or have information that could help police, call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.