2017 Virginia Ride for Kids



RICHMOND, Va. – “Ride for Kids,” a charity initiative that helps raise funds for children with brain tumors, is the longest running and most successful motorcycle charity in the nation. Task Force Leader Michael Seibert along with two-time brain tumor survivor Alexa Nixon shared the details about this successful annual ride. This year’s event happens Sunday, June 4th at the Richmond International Raceway. The ride is FREE to register for and attend, however a $40 minimum donation is requested. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation. For more information you can visit www.rideforkids.org and www.curethekids.org

