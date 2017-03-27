Trey Songz is coming home

RICHMOND, Va. — Music superstar and Petersburg native Trey Songz (née Tremaine Neverson) is coming home.

Songz announced a national tour, dubbed “Tremaine The Tour,” to support his new album — “TREMAINE THE ALBUM.”

The tour brings Songz back to Central Virginia with a May 20 performance at Carpenter Theatre in downtown Richmond.

Click here for ticket information.

MAY

3 Detroit, MI Royal Oak Music Theatre

4 Chicago, IL House of Blues

5 St. Louis, MO The Pageant

6 Nashville, TN Marathon Music Works

11 Baltimore, MD Rams Head Live

12 Norfolk, VA The Norva

13 Philadelphia, PA Electric Factory

14 Washington, DC Warner Theatre

16 Boston, MA House of Blues

19 New York, NY PlayStation Theater

20 Richmond, VA Dominion Arts Center

21 Atlanta, GA The Tabernacle

24 Kansas City, MO Arvest Bank Theater at Midland

25 Dallas, TX Bomb Factory

26 Houston, TX Warehouse Live

27 New Orleans, LA Orpheum Theatre

28 Memphis, TN Minglewood Hall

JUNE

1 Las Vegas, NV Brooklyn Bowl

2 Oakland, CA Fox Theatre

3 Los Angeles, CA The Novo