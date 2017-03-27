Trey Songz is coming home

RICHMOND, Va. — Music superstar and Petersburg native Trey Songz (née Tremaine Neverson) is coming home.
Songz announced a national tour, dubbed “Tremaine The Tour,” to support his new album — “TREMAINE THE ALBUM.”
The tour brings Songz back to Central Virginia with a May 20 performance at Carpenter Theatre in downtown Richmond.
MAY
3 Detroit, MI Royal Oak Music Theatre
4 Chicago, IL House of Blues
5 St. Louis, MO The Pageant
6 Nashville, TN Marathon Music Works
11 Baltimore, MD Rams Head Live
12 Norfolk, VA The Norva
13 Philadelphia, PA Electric Factory
14 Washington, DC Warner Theatre
16 Boston, MA House of Blues
19 New York, NY PlayStation Theater
20 Richmond, VA Dominion Arts Center
21 Atlanta, GA The Tabernacle
24 Kansas City, MO Arvest Bank Theater at Midland
25 Dallas, TX Bomb Factory
26 Houston, TX Warehouse Live
27 New Orleans, LA Orpheum Theatre
28 Memphis, TN Minglewood Hall
JUNE
1 Las Vegas, NV Brooklyn Bowl
2 Oakland, CA Fox Theatre
3 Los Angeles, CA The Novo