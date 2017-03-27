Look out for this man the next time you shop, police warn

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are looking for the man wanted for his role in a pickpocketing and credit card fraud ring.

Toney Martin Thomas is wanted by seven different police agencies, according to Chesterfield Police.

“Thomas targets victims, usually elderly females, who leave their purses unattended in grocery stores,” a Chesterfield Crime Solvers spokesperson said. “Once he takes a purse, he uses the credit cards found inside at different department or electronic stores nearby or he give them to associates to use. He has committed these crimes in Northern Virginia and Central Virginia counties and cities.”

Police described Thomas as a 5’8″ black male born in 1964.

“During each of his crimes, he wore some kind of hat or cap pulled low on his face. His last known address was in Washington, D.C., and he is still believed to be frequenting the Northern Virginia area,” the Chesterfield Crime Solvers spokesperson said.

If you see Thomas, you’re asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.