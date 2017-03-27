Start Saving for your Child’s Education Today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - With as little as 25 bucks you can start saving for your child or grandchild's college education today. CEO, Mary Morris was with us on the show to share about the ‘Prepaid 529 plan' and how to get you saving today. We talked about the benefits of the plan and how long you have to get registered and how to secure your child's future by saving for their education now! Enrollment is open to sign up for the prepaid 529 plan. Connect with Virginia 529 by calling 1-888-567-0540 or visit their website http://www.Virginia529.com.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY VIRGINIA 529 COLLEGE SAVINGS PLAN}