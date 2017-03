Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Police are investigating multiple shots fired in Petersburg's Walnut Hill neighborhood Sunday evening.

Police said nearly a dozen shots were fired off Varina Avenue around 6 p.m.

Police said no one was injured, but that an apartment was struck.

As of 11 p.m. Sunday, police said no arrests had been made.

If you have information that could help investigators, call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.