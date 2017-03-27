Scattered storms in Tuesday’s forecast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be a higher rain chance (and scattered storms) on Tuesday, with temperatures reaching the upper 70s.

This will be the result of a cold front that will usher in cooler air for the second half of the week.

Wednesday will offer a good amount of sunshine, with some more clouds returning on Thursday due to a developing onshore flow.

Our next system will bring some rain Friday and Friday night.

Highs will be near 70° Wednesday, but dip into the low 60s Thursday and the upper 50s on Friday.

We'll likely rebound into the upper 60s next weekend.

