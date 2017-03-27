Raise a glass & Toast To International Whisky Day

RICHMOND, Va – Monday, March 27th is International Whisky Day. Kate Johnston from Virginia Distillery Company served up a few signature cocktails to celebrate the occasion. For more information you can visit https://www.vadistillery.com/

Classic Old Fashioned

1½ ounces Virginia Highland Malt Whisky

1 sugar cube or ¾ ounce simple syrup*

3 heavy dashes Luxardo cherry juice

1 Luxardo cherry

3 dashes citrus bitters

Orange peel to garnish

1. Add sugar cube or simple syrup, cherry juice and bitters to glass. 2. Add 1 cherry and muddle. 3. Add ice and whisky, and stir well. 4. Spray and garnish with orange peel.

*simple syrup: 1 cup water, 1 cup sugar. Heat water, add sugar and stir until sugar is dissolved. Let cool and refrigerate for up to 2 weeks. Yields 1 cup

Signature Sour

Makes one cocktail.

• 1½ ounces Virginia Highland Malt Whisky

• 1½ ounce brown sugar cinnamon simple syrup*

• 1/2 ounce lemon juice

• 1/2 ounce lime juice

• 1 teaspoon Honey Simple Syrup**

• Virginia Signature Bitters

Combine ingredients in glass over ice. Stir thoroughly, top with 3 dashes of Virginia Signature Bitters. Garnish with a lemon peel twist.

*Brown sugar cinnamon simple syrup: combine 1 cup water, 1 cup light brown sugar and 2 cinnamon sticks in medium sauce pan over medium heat and stir until sugar is dissolved. Let cool before straining. Yields 1 cup.

**Honey simple syrup: combine 2 cups honey, 1 cup water; Heat until combined, not boiling. Remove from heat and cool slightly before straining into squeeze bottle. Yields 2 cups.

South of Manhattan

Makes one cocktail.

• 4 ounces Virginia Sparkling Cider

• 1/2 ounce Luxardo cherry juice

• 2 dashes cardamom bitters

• 1 1/2 ounces Virginia Highland Malt Whisky

• Orange Peel

• Luxardo cherry, for garnish

In a shaker, mix together cider, cherry juice and bitters. Add two ice cubes and the Virginia Highland Malt Whisky. Stir and strain into a coupe glass. Rub the rim of the coupe glass with the orange peel and then garnish with the Luxardo cherry and the orange peel.

